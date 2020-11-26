Bosnia and Herzegovina National Statehood Day

Washington, DC - Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State: "As Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrates its Statehood Day, I extend congratulations on behalf of the United States Government and the American people.

"This year we also commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Agreement, which brought peace to Bosnia and Herzegovina and made it possible for a deeper relationship between our two countries to flourish, a relationship that forms the foundation for peace in the Western Balkans.

"The United States commends Bosnia and Herzegovina’s progress toward greater democratization, as demonstrated by the important agreement that will allow the citizens of Mostar to vote in upcoming local elections for the first time since 2008. We also stand by Bosnia and Herzegovina as it pursues further Euro-Atlantic integration.

"Finally, I wish safety and health to all the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina as we work together to overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic."