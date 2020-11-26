Suriname National Day

Washington, DC - Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State: "On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I send greetings to the people of Suriname as you celebrate the 45th anniversary of your nation’s independence.

"This year has had many challenges, but also opportunities. Even as you confronted the impact of COVID-19, you went to the polls in a historic and important election. The United States remains a steadfast partner of Suriname, whether it is working together to fight the pandemic or sharing expertise and tools to support your new government and civil society in the fight against corruption. My visit to Suriname earlier this year reaffirmed our long-standing partnership and cooperation on key issues such as regional security, sustainable economic development, and increased transparency.

"I extend best wishes for health and prosperity to the people of Suriname on this anniversary of your declaration of independence."