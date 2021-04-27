On the Arrests of Journalists Affiliated with Vietnamese Bao Sach Group

Washington, DC - The United States is concerned about the arrests of journalists affiliated with the group Bao Sach (Clean Journalism). Nguyen Phuoc Trung Bao, Nguyen Thanh Nha, and Doan Kien Giang were arrested on April 20 and charged with “abusing democratic freedoms” under Article 331 of the Penal Code. These arrests follow the December detention of another member of Bao Sach, Truong Chau Huu Danh, under the same charges.

These four arrests of journalists are the latest in a troubling trend of detentions and convictions of Vietnamese citizens exercising their rights to free expression and speech as enshrined in Vietnam’s constitution. The United States calls on the Vietnamese authorities to release all those unjustly detained and to allow all individuals in Vietnam to express their views freely and without fear of retaliation. We urge the Vietnamese government to ensure its actions are consistent with the human rights provisions of Vietnam’s constitution and its international obligations and commitments.

Press freedom is fundamental to transparency and accountable governance. Authors, bloggers, and journalists often do their work at great risk, and we urge governments and citizens worldwide to ensure their protection.