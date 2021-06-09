Gunshots in the 1200 block of Vine Street Suspect Sought

El Centro, California - This morning, at 2:50 a.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 1200 block of Vine Street. Officers arrived on the scene and spoke with the victim and witnesses. During the course of the investigation, officers learned that the suspect was breaking into a vehicle when the vehicle owner confronted him.

The suspect, armed with a knife, tried stabbing the victim. A witness, armed with a firearm, approached the suspect in an attempt to stop the suspect from stabbing the victim. The witness reported discharging his firearm. The suspect then dropped the knife and fled on foot. It is unknown if the gunfire struck the suspect.

The suspect is still outstanding. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult, standing six feet tall, wearing a black facemask and dark clothing. This is an active and ongoing investigation and we encourage anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Adrian Chilpa at (760) 352-2111 ext. 1347