Election Workers Needed for the September 14th California Gubernatorial Recall Election

Imperial, California - The Imperial County Registrar of Voters is seeking Election Workers, Poll Workers and Inspectors, for the California Gubernatorial Recall Election that will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Compensation for Poll Workers is $100.00 per day and $110.00 per day for Inspectors.

To qualify as an Election Worker, you must be one of the following:

A registered voter in California

A legal permanent resident of the United States

A high school student age 16 or order with a 2.5 GPA – Must obtain teacher and parent permission

Selected poll workers must attend a 2-3 hour scheduled training class. A stipend will be paid for those that attend a mandatory training class.

To apply, please visit www.elections.ImperialCounty.org to download an application or call (442) 265-1060 for more information.