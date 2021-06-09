Calexico Carjacking Results in Arrest in El Centro

El Centro, California - June 8, 2021, at approximately 9:09 a.m., Agents from the Imperial County Narcotic Task Force (ICNTF) located a stolen vehicle our agency was actively looking for in the 2000 block of South Fourth Street. The vehicle, a red 1999 Isuzu Rodeo, was stolen during a carjacking in Calexico.

The suspect in the carjacking was identified as Jesus Diaz, a 27 year-old Calexico resident. Officers from the El Centro Police Department responded to the area to attempt to recover the vehicle. While responding, agents from ICNTF advised the suspect was entering the vehicle and began driving west on Smoketree from Fourth Street. The suspect, later confirmed to be Jesus Diaz, noticed El Centro Police patrol vehicles approaching and fled at a high rate of speed. El Centro Police pursued the vehicle for approximately a mile and a half. During the pursuit speeds reached over 50 miles per hour and Diaz drove in a reckless manner.

The vehicle came to a stop near 2nd Street and Smoketree, where Diaz fled from the vehicle on foot. Officers established a perimeter in the area of 200 E. Mineo where Diaz was seen running into a business. Resources from allied agencies responded to assist. Diaz was located as he attempted to flee from a property in the 200 block of Mineo Road.

He was arrested and later charged with felony carjacking, felony evading, and resisting arrest.

The El Centro Police Department would like to thank thier law enforcement partners from the California Highway Patrol, Imperial County Narcotics Task Force, and Imperial County Sheriff Department for their assistance in apprehending Diaz. Partnerships with our community and law enforcement partners enable us to keep our community safe