Shooting and Attempted Murder in El Centro

El Centro, California - On Monday, at 1:39 a.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 300 block of North Imperial Avenue. Callers reported hearing three or four gunshots. Officers arrived and located a Hispanic male adult on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The victim was treated on scene and transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center. He was later flown to a trauma center, where he is in critical condition. Officers and detectives worked throughout the night collecting evidence and processing the scene.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. The El Centro Police Department encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Alfredo Hernandez at (760) 332-9312 or (760) 337-4502.