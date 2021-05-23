BORSTAR Agents Rescue Three Individuals near Imperial County S2

Ocotillo, California - U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector successfully rescued three individuals Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred at about 7:35 p.m., when El Centro Sector received information from the California Highway Patrol Radio Communications regarding a distress call made from an individual who illegally crossed the international boundary in the mountains 23 miles west of Calexico. The individual stated he was with two others and that they were lost and out of water. The information was relayed to El Centro Station agents performing their assigned duties in the area and they responded to the location to begin searching for the group. El Centro Sector Border Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents also responded to the area to assist in the search.



At about 7:44 p.m., BORSTAR agents located two of the individuals along County Road S-2 near the Coyote Mountains which are located north of Ocotillo. Soon after, agents located the third individual south of the highway.



A welfare check was conducted on all three individuals. One individual was severely dehydrated and required intravenous therapy (IV) and oxygen due to low oxygen levels. BORSTAR agents determined that the individual was in no need of additional treatment.



Agents transported the three undocumented individuals, two adult men, one 17-year-old boy, all from Mexico, to the El Centro Processing Center for further processing and were subsequently expelled to Mexico.



Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have rescued 122 individuals lost or in distress.