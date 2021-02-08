CBP Officers Seize 400 Lbs. of Meth in Two Smuggling Attempts at Calexico Port

Calexico, California - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico West Port of Entry intercepted two narcotic smuggling attempts in the same day, preventing more than 400 pounds of methamphetamine from entering the United States.

U.S. CBP officers prevented a 400 pound

methamphetamine smuggling attempt

Saturday.

Total value of the seized narcotics is estimated at $1.2 million.

“Narcotic interdiction continues to be a high priority at the Calexico ports of entry as demonstrated by these two significant seizures caught within hours of each other,” said Calexico Port Director David Salazar. “These impressive drug seizures are examples of the remarkable job Calexico CBP officers do every day to prevent illegal drugs from entering the country.”

The first interception occurred at about 4 p.m. on Saturday, when CBP officers were alerted by a K9 to a 2005 Nissan driven by an 18-year old Mexican citizen waiting to enter the United States.

During the inspection, the vehicle was driven through the X-ray imaging system where an operator advised officers of anomalies in the doors, seats and rear quarter panels of the vehicle. Upon further examination, officers removed a total of 194 packages of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $600K, from the dashboard, bumper, doors, seats, rocker panels, rear quarter panels and firewall of the vehicle.

The second smuggling attempt occurred about an hour later on the same day, when a K9 alerted to the trunk area of a 2019 Toyota driven by a 33-year old U.S. citizen waiting to make entry into the United States.

The driver and vehicle were escorted for further inspection. X-ray imaging system was utilized to screen the vehicle to which the operator observed anomalies in the vehicle as it went through. CBP officers seized a total of 57 packages of methamphetamine, weighing more than 200 pounds, from the gas tank, spare tire, quarter panels and floor of the vehicle.

CBP officers arrested both subjects and turned them over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)/Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further disposition.

CBP officers seized the vehicles and narcotics.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

CBP officers at the border crossings in Southern California stop illegal activity while processing millions of legitimate travelers into the United States