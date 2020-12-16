Santa Claus is Coming to Town

El Centro, California - The City of El Centro is excited to announce that Santa is coming to town! Our dispatch center has received a mutual aid request from Santa Claus to help him tour City neighborhoods. Santa’s city tour begins on Monday, December 14, and runs through Saturday, December 19, 2020.
Single households are encouraged to watch from their front yards. This will be a contactless city tour, and the public is advised to follow state and local health guidelines and recommendations.
Santa’s tour will begin at 5:30 p.m. and run through 8:30 p.m. each day, and the route will be as follow:
- December 14, 2020 – Neighborhoods within the boundaries of Interstate 8, La Brucherie, Adams Ave., and Austin Road.
- December 15, 2020 – Neighborhoods within the boundaries of La Brucherie Rd., Imperial Ave., Wake Ave., and Bradshaw Dr.
- December 16, 2020 – Neighborhoods within the boundaries of Imperial Ave., Interstate 8, 8th Street, and Cruickshank Dr.
- December 17, 2020 – Neighborhoods within the boundaries of Interstate 8, 4th Street, Ross Ave., the railroad tracks, Cruickshank Dr, and Dogwood Rd.
- December 18, 2020 – Neighborhoods within the boundaries of Interstate 8, Dogwood Rd., E. Main Street, Gillett St., and Villa Ave.
- December 19, 2020 – Neighborhoods within the boundaries of Interstate 8, Dogwood Rd., W. McCabe Rd, and Imperial Ave.