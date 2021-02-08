Border Patrol Agents Rescue Man North of Superstition Mountain

Ocotillo, California - U.S. Border Patrol agents from the El Centro Sector successfully rescued an illegal alien that was lost in the desert near Ocotillo Monday night.

At approximately 11:35 p.m., El Centro Sector Radio Communications Dispatch received call from Imperial County Sheriff's Office communications of a distress call from a man who had made an illegal entry into the United States, stating he was lost and did not have any water. Border Patrol agents began a rescue operation provided only with GPS coordinates from the phone call.

Agents encountered the man northwest of Superstition Mountain, at approximately 1:10 a.m. The agents determined it was the man who had placed the distress call. The man appeared to be in good health, requiring no medical attention. Agents provided water and took him into custody.

The man was determined to be an illegal alien from Mexico and was transported to the El Centro Station immigration rally point where he was expelled back to Mexico.