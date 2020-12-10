Agents Seize Methamphetamine Hidden in Ice Coolers

Salton City, California - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents seized methamphetamine Tuesday evening.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents

seized 3.42 pounds of meth on

Tuesday.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:25 p.m., when a man driving a white Hyundai Sonata approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the vehicle in the primary inspection lane. Agents directed the vehicle to enter the secondary inspection area for further investigation.

During their inspection, agents discovered 13 packages of suspected narcotics hidden inside of two ice coolers. The contents inside the packages tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine. Agents arrested the driver and held him for further processing.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was approximately 3.43 pounds with an estimated value of $7,717.

El Centro Sector turned over the driver, a 50-year-old United States citizen, the vehicle and the narcotics to Imperial County Sherriff’s’ Office.