Border Patrol Seizes Methamphetamine at Checkpoint

Salton City, California - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents seized methamphetamine Monday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:25 a.m., when a 41-year-old female driver and a 42-year-old male passenger traveling in a black Acura TL sedan approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. Border Patrol agents referred the vehicle to secondary for further investigation.

During their inspection, a Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the vehicle. Agents searched the vehicle and discovered a package of suspected narcotics hidden inside a backpack. The crystal-like substance inside of the packages tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine. Agents arrested both driver and passenger.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was approximately .58 pounds with an estimated value of $1,305.

The El Centro Sector turned over the driver and passenger, a both United States citizens, the vehicle and the narcotics to the Border Crimes Suppression Team.