Agents’ Vehicle Stop Results in Stash House Bust

El Centro, California - U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector stopped a vehicle that led to the discovery of a stash house Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:40 p.m., when agents assigned to El Centro Station conducted a vehicle stop on a silver Nissan Armada on Interstate 8 near Ocotillo, California. Agents conducted an immigration investigation of the driver and occupants. Agents determined that the driver was a U.S. citizen and that the four occupants were all illegal aliens. They were all arrested and transported to the El Centro Sector rally point for further processing.

As a result of the arrests, agents were able to obtain information that a group of illegal aliens were being held in a mobile home in El Centro. Agents conducted a welfare check at the suspected stash house at approximately 8 p.m., which resulted in the discovery of 21 illegal aliens and a U.S. citizen caretaker. The caretaker and illegal aliens were all arrested and transported to the El Centro Sector rally point for further processing.

The driver and caretaker, both U.S. citizens, were processed administratively and released.

The occupants of the vehicle and stash house, all illegal aliens from Mexico, were expelled back to their country of origin immediately after they cleared the screening process.