Meth Seized at Calexico West Port of Entry value $1.2 million

Calexico, California - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, this past Sunday, stopped an alleged smuggling attempt of 430 pounds of methamphetamine at the Calexico West Port of Entry.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m., when a Human Narcotics Detector Dog alerted to the rear door of a Chevrolet Express waiting to make entry into the United States from Mexico.

CBP officers referred the vehicle and its driver, a U.S. citizen, to secondary inspection where an X-ray imaging system operator observed anomalies in the vehicle. During further inspection, CBP officers removed 23 packages weighing approximately 430 pounds from the vehicle’s floor and spare tire.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $1.2 million.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the vehicle.

The driver was immediately arrested and turned over to special agents with Homeland Security Investigations for further disposition.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

CBP officers at the border crossings in Southern California routinely stop illegal activity, while processing millions of legitimate travelers into the United States. Those statistics can be found here: CBP-enforcement-statistics