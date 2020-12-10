Border Patrol Seizes Dangerous Meth, Fentanyl and Oxycodone in Two Separate Events

El Centro, California - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents seized dangerous narcotics in two separate events within hours of each other last week.

The first incident occurred Tuesday evening at approximately 10:45 p.m., when an agent assigned to the Calexico Station was driving in downtown Calexico and observed a small oval wrapped package laying on the ground near First Street. The agent exited his vehicle and noticed it was an electrical tape-wrapped kettlebell. The agent seized and transported the abandoned kettlebell back to the Calexico Border Patrol Station for further processing. The crystal-like substance inside of the packages tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine. Agents were not able to identify any subjects involved in the incident.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was approximately 1.078 pounds with an estimated value of $2,425.

The second incident occurred early Wednesday morning at approximately 12:55 a.m., when a 34-year-old male driver and a 28-year-old female passenger traveling in a grey Lexus sedan approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. Border Patrol agents referred the vehicle to secondary for further investigation.

During their inspection, A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the vehicle as it waited in secondary. Agents discovered three vacuum packages hidden underneath a child’s car seat. Agents tested the packages with a narcotics testing kit. The white substance inside two of the packages tested positive for the characteristics of fentanyl. The third package contained blue pills, which tested positive for the characteristics of oxycodone.

The total weight of the fentanyl was approximately 2.27 pounds with an estimated value of $25,750.

The total pill count for the oxycodone was 982 with an estimated value of $9,820.

The El Centro Sector turned over the driver, passenger, both United States citizens, the vehicle and the narcotics to the U. S. Drug Enforcement Administration.