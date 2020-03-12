Sun Community FCU Regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19)

El Centro, California - As a People-First organization, the health and wellness of our members, employees and community are of utmost importance. As the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to increase, we feel it's important to communicate directly with you the steps we are taking to keep you, our employees and communities safe and informed.

We have a team monitoring the current situation through various outlets including the Centers of Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and California Department of Public Health (CDPH). (Links included.) Our team has been working on response plans to various outcomes in order to maintain services.



At this time our branches remain open, safe and ready to serve you.

We have worked with our janitorial service to increase and enhance their services.

We have educated our employees with the information they need to stay healthy or stay home if they are feeling ill.

We have placed hand sanitizers throughout our branches.

While it's not necessary to avoid in-branch transactions, we have various digital options to perform most transactions remotely, if you prefer. Please visit mobile banking for transfers, bill pay, mobile deposit and many more services. In addition, our Contact Center is available at 760-337-4200.



We are prepared to respond accordingly and navigate through any challenges with our members, employees and community in the forefront. As this is a rapidly evolving event, we will continue to monitor and communicate. Together we can stay safe and SHINE ON!