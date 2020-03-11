Weather Alerts: Widespread Rain Continuing Through Friday

Imperial, California - Off and on waves of light-moderate rain through Friday with heaviest rain expected Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning.

Storm total rainfall amounts ranging from 0.75-1.5" across lower elevations to 2-4" in the high terrain of central Arizona. Locally higher amounts possible with training activity and storms.

Running washes/creeks may show rises by this afternoon with flows persisting into the weekend even after the storm leaves the region.

CHANGES FROM THE PREVIOUS BRIEFING: