Attempted robbery 8th Street and Euclid Avenue

El Centro, California - On Tuesday, at 8:06 PM, El Centro Police Officers were dispatched to the area of 8th/Euclid regarding the report of an attempted robbery where a firearm was used. The suspects were described as being in a metallic Blue Scion when they stopped and attempted to rob the victim who was walking in the area. The suspects and the vehicle fled the area prior to the arrival of the officers.

At approximately 8:30 PM, an El Centro Police Officer stopped a vehicle matching the one described in the earlier robbery incident. The traffic stop was conducted in the area of the 1800 block of Lincoln Avenue and due to the circumstances of the prior call, a high-risk vehicle stop was conducted. El Centro Residents Cristian Perez and Anthony Bojorquez, both 18, were removed from the vehicle, arrested, and later booked into the Imperial County Jail for attempted robbery and threats.