Applications Sought for California Underserved and Small Farm Producer Grant Program

Sacramento, California - The California Department of Food and Agriculture is now accepting applications for the California Underserved and Small Farm Producer Grant Program. Applications will be accepted until Monday May 10, 2021at 5 p.m.

This program will award competitive grants to facilitate direct assistance to individual small and mid-scale and/or socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers who need support applying for COVID-19 economic relief grant programs, and assistance with business planning and marketing strategies.



The following entities may apply during this application period: registered Non-Profit organizations, Tribal Governments, and Resource Conservation Districts.

This program has two components for which eligible applicants can apply.



Part 1: Technical Assistance for Underserved Farmers and Ranchers – Funding for technical assistance providers to support farmers and ranchers in applying for COVID-19 economic relief grant programs and assistance with business planning and marketing strategies and other business economic recovery activities.



Part 2: Direct Grant Assistance for Underserved Farmers and Ranchers – Eligible entities are also able to apply as a “regional administrator” for grant funds to distribute directly to farmers and ranchers to aid in COVID-19 economic recovery and/or leverage existing economic relief funding programs.



Approximately $1.35 million will be made available for Part 1 and $550,000 will be made available for Part 2.

Review the Request for Applications for the grant program here.



Grant applications must be completed and submitted electronically.

The application consists of two documents: an application narrative and a budget template. Both forms are available online here, and can be downloaded, completed and returned via email to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



CDFA will host a webinar Tuesday May 4, 2021 at 1pm, to discuss the grant program and application process, and to answer questions. To register for the webinar, please click here.

Timeline

April 27, 2021 RFP Application Open

May 10, 2021 RFP Application Deadline

May 19, 2021 Anticipated Awards Announced



For assistance and questions related to the California Underserved and Small Producer Program process, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.