First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom to Celebrate Día de Los Libros with Virtual Bilingual Storytime

Sacramento, California - To celebrate Día de los Libros (Día), a nationally recognized initiative that emphasizes the importance of literacy for children from all backgrounds, California First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom will host an interactive, bilingual virtual story time on April 30th for hundreds of California families, kids and child care providers.

The First Partner will read Marta! Big & Small, which teaches little ones to identify opposites and animals and learn new words in English and Spanish through the adventures of a clever girl named Marta. The statewide Día celebration is hosted by First 5 Association of CA, First 5 CA, and the California State Library. Marta! Big & Small is authored by Jen Arena and illustrated by Angela Dominguez.

WHEN: Friday, April 30, 2021 at approx. 10:00 a.m. PDT.

LIVESTREAM: First 5 Association of CA Facebook page.