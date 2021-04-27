Governor Newsom Declares Special Election for 18th Assembly District

Sacramento, California - Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring a special election for the 18th Assembly District of the State of California on August 31, 2021. The primary for the special election will be held on June 29, 2021.

SPECIAL ELECTION PROCLAMATION BY THE GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim and order that a special election shall be held on the 31st day of August 2021, within the 18th Assembly District of the State, to fill the vacancy in the office of State Assembly Member from that district resulting from the resignation of Assembly Member Rob Bonta. IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 26th day of April 2021.

GAVIN NEWSOM Governor of California

ATTEST: SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D. - Secretary of State