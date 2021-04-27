Governor Newsom Signs Tribal Compacts

Sacramento, California - Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed tribal-state gaming compacts between the State of California and the Middletown Rancheria of Pomo Indians of California and the Santa Rosa Rancheria Tachi Yokut Tribe.

The new compacts reflect the Governor’s and the Tribes’ mutual commitment to a strong and respectful government-to-government relationship, and to promoting tribal economic development and self-sufficiency, and strong tribal government. The compacts’ terms respect the parties’ interest in improving the quality of life of tribal members though a framework that generates revenue for governmental programs, while also fairly regulating the gaming activities; affording meaningful patron and employee protections; and providing thorough environmental review for potential off-reservation impacts.

The compacts are intended to support tribal government investment in expanded tribal government services, local jurisdictions and non-profit and civic organizations for improved fire and emergency medical services, law enforcement, public transit, education, housing, environmental protection, tourism and other service and infrastructure improvements. The compacts reflect a commitment by the Tribes to support the Revenue Sharing Trust Fund and the Tribal Nation Grant Fund so that the economic benefits of gaming extend to all tribal governments in California.