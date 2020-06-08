Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Sergeant

Sacramento, California - Governor Gavin Newsom Saturday issued the following statement regarding the death of Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller:

“Jennifer and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and coworkers of Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller, who was tragically killed while on duty today. He will be remembered as a hero who devoted his life to protecting the community and as a loving husband and father.”

On June 6, Sergeant Gutzwiller, 38, responded to the call of a suspicious vehicle reported to contain weapons and bomb making material. When he found the vehicle at a nearby residence, he was ambushed and fatally struck by gunfire.

Sergeant Gutzwiller had served in the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office since 2006. He is survived by his wife, a young child, and another on the way.

In honor of Sergeant Gutzwiller, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.