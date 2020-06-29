Vallejo Man Sentenced to 17 Years in Prison for Conspiring to Engage in Sex Trafficking of a Child

Sacramento, California - Jeremy Ray Warren, 26, of Vallejo, was sentenced on Monday by U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller to 17 years in prison for conspiring to engage in sex trafficking of a child, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

According to court documents, between Feb. 1, 2012, and April 18, 2013, Warren trafficked two minor victims, knowing that force, threats of force, and coercion would be used to cause the minors to engage in prostitution. Between April 23 and April 25, 2013, Warren conspired with Alyssa Tegan Brulez, 26, of Vacaville, to traffic a third minor victim, and to benefit financially from commercial sex acts by the third minor victim.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the California Highway Patrol, the Vacaville Police Department and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael M. Beckwith is prosecuting the case.

“Warren preyed on some of the weakest members of our community – children who lacked strong familial support or were suffering from other instability,” said U.S. Attorney Scott. “He exploited these weaknesses for his personal advantage and gain. The damage he caused can never be undone. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to prosecuting sex traffickers, protecting children, and vindicating victims.”

“No person should ever be coerced, defrauded or sold as a mere commodity to whomever is willing to pay for illicit services,” said Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan of the FBI Sacramento Field Office. “The FBI works with our law enforcement and community partners to ensure traffickers face justice for their crimes and their victims have an opportunity to escape the cycle of abuse. This sentence sends a clear message that exploitation will not be tolerated in the communities we serve.”

Brulez is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Mueller on July 20.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc. Click on the “resources” tab for information about internet-safety education.