Man Charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Sacramento, California - A Stockton man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with production and distribution of child pornography, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

According to court documents, from April to June 2020, Jonathan Thornton, 36, produced images depicting a seven-year-old engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He then distributed the images on a darknet website. Thornton operates a photography business called Thornton Photography.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mira Chernick is prosecuting the case.

If convicted, Thornton faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison, a maximum statutory penalty of 30 years in prison, and a $250,000 fine. Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables. The charges are only allegations; the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc. Click on the “resources” tab for information about internet-safety education.