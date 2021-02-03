Airbag jeans give bikers a safer, new look

Sweden - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that tens of thousands of lives are saved each year by airbags in their cars. But, what about the hapless motorcyclist who gets into an accident? Swedish inventor Moses Shahrivar has a patent pending for what he calls, airbag jeans; he already has airbag equipped vests that deploy and help prevent injuries to a cyclist's chest, back and neck in a crash.

The jeans are hitched to the motorcycle and when that tether is pulled, should the bike be in an accident, airbags lining the jeans are triggered and cushion the impact, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens.