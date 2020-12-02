Is your first-aid kit stocked?

Scottsdale, Arizona - Do you have emergency medical supplies on hand in case you or your family needs them? A well-stocked first-aid kit can help you respond effectively to common injuries and emergencies. It's a good idea to keep at least one first-aid kit in your home and one in your car.

You can buy first-aid kits or assemble your own. You may want to tailor your kit based on your activities and needs. Check your first-aid kits regularly to be sure the flashlight batteries work and replace supplies that have expired or have been used.

Here's a helpful list of first-aid items to keep at home and on the road.