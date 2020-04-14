How sweet it is

Imperial, California - And then there is the tale of the bakery in Finland that nearly had to shut down due to the pandemic. But, owner, Sanna Lampinen, saved the day when she baked a cake in the shape of a roll of toilet paper, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens.

The media found out about her clever spoof and published stories about it, resulting in so many orders for her naughty confection that she was able to not only keep all of her employees on the payroll but to create two new jobs as well.