A sudsy plea

Seminole, Pennsylvania - The coronavirus crisis has most of the nation housebound causing hardships as many of us as we begin to run out of necessities such as toilet paper. But Olive Veronesi wasn’t seeking toilet tissue when she went to a front window of her home and held up a sign for all to see that read: "I need more beer."

The 93-year-old Seminole, nonagenarian was seeking the aid of her neighbors to help her replenish her dwindling stash of the beverage, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. A photo of her displaying her sign went viral on social media and more than 2.5 million people who viewed it. So, it looks like she’ll be well supplied as she shelters in place for the duration.