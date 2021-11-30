Area Agency on Aging Invites Public to their monthly Healthy Aging Virtual Education

Imperial County, California - The Imperial County Area Agency on Aging is proud to present the Healthy Aging Virtual Education 2021-2022 Series. Join us, the second Wednesday of every month, to learn more about the services offered to older adults (60+) in Imperial County and other interesting topics. Presentations are at 10:00 am in English and 11:00 am in Spanish via ZOOM.

The purpose of the series is to provide seniors, their caregivers, and the community with information on services offered by the Imperial County Area Agency on Aging and other local agencies as well as educate them on topics related to aging, topics include nutrition, Alzheimer’s, caregiving, transportation, and so much more.

The next Healthy Virtual Education workshop will take place on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 10 am in English and 11:00 am in Spanish. Join us to learn more about Transportation Services offered by the Imperial County Transportation Commission.

The ZOOM Meeting information is as follows:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81850385916?pwd=aU41amxBSWxZRWdENTB3N1BYLytOdz09

Phone Number: 669.900.6833

Meeting ID: 818 5038 5916

Passcode: 488731

Join us the second Wednesday of every month using the same meeting information for both the English and Spanish workshops. For more information and/or to request the series flyer, please contact us at (442) 265-7033 or visit our website at www.aaa24.org.

The Imperial County Area Agency on Aging offers a variety of services for seniors, age 60 or older, and/or their caregivers throughout the County of Imperial. These services include home delivered meals, congregate meals, respite care, legal advice, information & assistance, and much more. If you need additional information regarding any of the services provided by our agency, please contact our office by calling (442) 265-7033 or toll-free at 1-800-510-2020. You may also find additional information by visiting our website at www.aaa24.org.