Imperial County Supervisory Probation Officer, Oswaldo Guerrero, Receives 2021 CPOC Award of Excellence

Imperial, California - The County of Imperial is proud to announce that Supervisory Probation Officer Oswaldo Guerrero has been honored with the 2021 Chief Probation Officers of California (CPOC) Award of Excellence. CPOC sought out candidates nominated by their chief probation officer from across the 58 counties of California for those officers and staff who have made significant contributions to the field of Probation.

“Officer Guerrero represents the high level of commitment and dedication to the field of Probation our department strives to achieve,” stated Imperial County Chief Probation Officer, Dan Prince, “Both, co-workers in Imperial County, as well as probation partners throughout the state recognize his innovative approaches and assistance to others.”

Officer Guerrero began his career with the Imperial County Probation Department in 2015 and has worked in the Wraparound Services Program working with high-risk clients, aiding in the stabilization of families, scheduling Child Family Time meetings, creating case plans with youth and family input, and collaborating with other county agencies to ensure adequate support to the youth. In addition, under the Community Work Service (CWS) Program, Officer Guerrero also organizes the work sites and manages the offenders subject to community work service orders on behalf of the county. The CWS Program is designed to give young people an opportunity to fulfill the court’s mandates, as well as building focus around positive and meaningful service to the community.

“I am both honored and humbled by this important recognition,” stated Officer Guerrero, “My fellow officers and I strive to promote public safety through our efforts to hold offenders accountable while at the same offering them rehabilitative programs and services. I am proud to be part of Imperial County Probation and its ongoing commitment to improve the quality of life in our communities.”

Among his many duties, Officer Guerrero has also been part of the ongoing work sessions to develop SB 283, a bill that shifted the responsibility for long-term correctional care and case management for juveniles to their corresponding counties. Officer Guerrero has provided significant input into the Facility Upgrade considerations and has provided an outline and plan for Secure Track youth to increase services for them and their families. Most recently, he also volunteered and was deployed to provide mutual aid assistance to El Dorado County in response to the growing Caldor Fire.

CPOC is an association of Chief Probation Officers from each of the 58 counties of California. This body advises the state’s lawmakers to create legislation and policies that are aligned with the goals and missions of the probation departments throughout the State of California.