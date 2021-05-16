Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Felon

Calexico, California - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted felon after he illegally crossed the border into the United States.

On October 26, 2020, Jorge Moreno-Hernandez, 35, a citizen of Mexico was part of a group of migrants apprehended in the desert 12 miles east of the Calexico Port of Entry. Agents placed Moreno-Hernandez under arrest and transported him and the group to El Centro Sector Rally Point for further processing.

Record checks revealed that Moreno-Hernandez is a convicted felon who served 13 years in a Los Angeles, California prison for Voluntary Manslaughter.

Additionally, Moreno-Hernandez was previously ordered removed by a designated official on August 25, 2020. Moreno-Hernandez was prosecuted and convicted for 8 USC 1326, Re-entry after Deportation. He will serve 13 months and 1 day in federal custody and 2 years of supervised release.

