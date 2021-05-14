Border Patrol Agents Foil Heroin Smuggling Attempt

Salton City, California - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a man attempting to smuggle heroin through an immigration checkpoint Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred at about 1:20 p.m., when a white 2001 Ford Mustang approached the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint. A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the vehicle in the primary inspection lane. Agents directed the vehicle to enter the secondary inspection area for further investigation.

While in secondary inspection, agents conducted an x-ray of the vehicle utilizing a Mobile Vehicle and Cargo Inspection System. The inspection revealed an anomaly in the engine compartment. Agents discovered a package of suspected narcotics stuffed inside the engine manifold. The contents inside the package tested positive for the characteristics of heroin. Agents arrested the driver and held him for further processing.

The total weight of the heroin was approximately 6.9 pounds with an estimated value of $85,630.

El Centro Sector turned over the 22-year-old driver, a Lawfully Admitted Permanent Resident from Mexico, the vehicle, and the narcotics to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.