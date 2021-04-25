Border Patrol Agent Apprehends a Four Time Felon Paisas Gang Member

Calexico, California - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a four time felon Paisas gang member Friday evening.

The incident occurred at around 6:10 a.m., when agents assigned to the El Centro Station apprehended a man approximately 22 miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry. The man was transported to the El Centro Processing Center for immigration and criminal history screening.

Agents conducted records checks, which revealed that the man, a 41-year-old man from Mexico, is a documented Paisas gang member with a criminal history. He has multiple felony convictions to include Grand Theft, Robbery, Evasion, and Re-entry of a Deported Felon, all of which are felony offenses. The man was sentenced to over 8 years’ incarceration for his crimes. He committed his crimes in Los Angeles and Imperial Counties.

Additionally, an immigration judge formally removed the man on August 10, 2004 back to Mexico.

As a convicted felon, the gang member faces a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry After Deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison. He will be held in federal custody pending proceedings.