Lost Man Rescued by Border Patrol Agents

Ocotillo, California - U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector rescued a lost undocumented noncitizen in the Jacumba Wilderness region near Ocotillo.

The incident occurred Sunday morning at approximately 1:30 a.m., when El Centro Sector Communications Dispatch notified El Centro Station agents of a distress call made by an individual who illegally crossed the United States/ Mexico international boundary. The undocumented noncitizen called 9-1-1 and stated that he was left behind by a group and was lost. Agents were able to call the undocumented noncitizen on his cell phone and determined that he was in the Jacumba Wilderness areas, a mountainous region located 27 miles west of Calexico. Agents responded to the area to begin searching for the man. At approximately 3:09 a.m., agents located the lost adult male, a national of Mexico, and conducted a welfare check.

The rescued undocumented noncitizen was assessed, and no medical attention was required. Agents transported him to the El Centro Processing Center for further processing and was removed back to Mexico.

Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have successfully rescued 102 individuals lost or in distress