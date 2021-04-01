El Centro Sector Agents Arrest Two Sex Offenders in Separate Events

El Centro, California - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested two illegal aliens Wednesday evening with prior convictions for a sexual offense.

The first incident occurred at approximately 7:58 p.m., when agents assigned to the Calexico Station encountered a man who illegally entered the United States 35 miles east of the Calexico Port of Entry. Agents placed the man under arrest and transported him to the El Centro Sector Rally Point for further processing.

Records checks revealed that the man, a 39-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was previously convicted on July 14, 2010 in Santa Ana, California for Great Bodily Injury, Sex with a Minor and Lewd Acts with a Child. The illegal alien was sentenced to 28 months in prison for his sex crime. Additionally, on April 4, 2004, he was convicted of transporting and selling of narcotics, a felony and served 1 year in jail.

The second incident occurred at approximately 9:33 p.m., when agents assigned to the Calexico Station arrested a man who illegally entered the United States 30 miles east of the Calexico Port of Entry. Agents placed the man under arrest and transported him to the El Centro Sector Rally Point for further processing.

Records checks revealed that the man, a 55-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, was previously convicted on March 22, 2002 in San Mateo, California for Sexual Intercourse with a Minor. The illegal alien was sentenced to 2 years in prison for his sex crime. Additionally, on November 16, 2000, he was convicted of possession and purchase for sale of narcotics, a felony and served 2 years in jail and convicted again on January 23, 2004 for felony grand theft involving money, labor, or property. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison for his conviction.

Both men were processed criminally for 8 USC 1326, Reentry of Removed Aliens and will be held in federal custody pending their hearings.

In fiscal year 2021, which began Oct. 1, 2020 El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested and/or removed 15 individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges.

Two Sex Offenders Arrested by Border Patrol on Wednesday