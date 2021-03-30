El Centro Sector Border Patrol Agents Capture Sex Offender

El Centro, California - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested an illegal alien Thursday morning with a prior conviction for a sexual offense.

The incident occurred at approximately 11 a.m., when agents assigned to the El Centro Station encountered a man who illegally entered the United States 22 miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry. Agents placed the man under arrest and transported him to the El Centro Sector Rally Point for further processing.

Records checks revealed that the man, a 28-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was previously convicted on May 29, 2012, for sex with a minor, out of Santa Maria, California. The illegal alien was sentenced to one year in prison and five years’ probation for his sex crime.

The man was processed criminally for 8 USC 1326, Reentry of Removed Aliens and will be held in federal custody pending his hearing.

In fiscal year 2021, which began October 1, 2020 El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested and/or removed 13 individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges.