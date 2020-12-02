Border Patrol Arrests Paisas Gang Member

Calexico, California - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a gang member Monday morning last week.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:54 a.m., when agents assigned to the Calexico Station arrested a man for illegally entering the United States. Agents apprehended the man approximately 18 miles east of the Calexico Port of Entry and transported him to the El Centro Sector Rally Point for immigration and criminal history screening.

Agents conducted records checks, which revealed that the man, a 38-year-old illegal alien from Mexico and a self-admitted Paisas Street gang member, had a prior conviction for 8 USC 1325, Entry Without Inspection into the United States. He was also convicted multiple times for narcotic offenses, which include transportation, sales and possession. The man was sentenced to over nine years in prison for his crimes.

Additionally, he was ordered removed from the United States by an immigration judge on August 18, 2008.

The gang member is being held in federal custody pending federal prosecution for 8 USC 1326, reentry after prior removal from the United States.