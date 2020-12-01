Armed Robbery at Home Depot

El Centro, California - On Saturday, at approximately 6:55 PM, El Centro Police Officers responded to an emergency call at The Home Depot, located at 320 Wake Avenue, regarding the brandishing of a weapon. When the officers arrived, they determined a robbery had occurred.

A Home Depot employee observed Hector Gonzalez Jr. (42-year-old El Centro resident) and Dominique Korina Camarena (28-year-old El Centro resident) walk into the store and began selecting various power tools before exiting the store without paying for the merchandise. Officers identified both suspects using Home Depot’s surveillance video. Home Depot security approached Camarena, who was walking out of the store with some of the unpaid merchandise. Gonzalez Jr. saw this and walked toward store security and other Home Depot employees, drew a handgun from his person, and pointed it at the store employees. Upon seeing the gun displayed and pointed at them, the Home Depot employees turned and ran off. At the same time, Gonzalez Jr. and Camarena both fled with approximately $1,000.00 worth of store merchandise, including power tools.

On Sunday, November 29, 2020, at approximately 6:10 PM, El Centro Police Officers were in the area of Sixth Street and State Street when they located Gonzalez and Camarena.

Both suspects were taken into custody without incident for the theft at Home Depot. The firearm used in the robbery was not recovered. Gonzalez was booked into the Imperial County Jail for violation of 211 PC (Robbery). Camarena was issued a citation for violation of 459.5(a) PC (Theft). Thankfully, no citizens or employees were injured during this incident.