Governor Newsom Statement on Death of El Centro Police Officer

El Centro, California - Governor Gavin Newsom Friday issued the following statement regarding the death of El Centro Police Department Officer Efren Coronel:

“Jennifer and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Officer Coronel. The death of this law enforcement hero is a painful and real reminder of the risks these women and men face every single day protecting the people of California.”

Officer Coronel, 51, died Wednesday, June 3, from medical complications relating to COVID-19. His contraction of the virus and subsequent death were deemed to be on-duty related.

Officer Coronel served the El Centro community for nearly 24 years. He was a senior patrol officer at the El Centro Police Department and was assigned as Officer in Charge for his patrol team. Prior assignments included school resource officer, traffic investigations, and motor officer, in addition to his regular patrol duties.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

In honor of Officer Coronel, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.