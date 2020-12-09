Curiouser and curiouser

Atascadero, California - A third mysterious monolith has been spotted in California and, like the first two to be sighted, it quickly disappeared, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens.

The first sighting was in a remote location in Utah, the second showed up on a hilltop in Romania and the latest appearance took place high atop Pine Mountain in Atascadero, CA. All three of them disappeared within days. No one seems to know how, why and who is behind the now global traveling art show featuring vertical 10 to 12 feet tall slabs of metal that look like some kind of alien artifact. We do know that they may have been removed by local conservationists, fearing an influx of littering tourists. But that raises questions, who are those hefty, weight-lifting do-gooders and where did they “hide” those monoliths.