Solano County Man Pleads Guilty to Narcotics and Firearms Offenses

Sacramento, California - Jesus Heriberto Barajas, 29, of Suisun City, pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of cocaine and methamphetamine for distribution and possessing a firearm as a felon, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

According to court documents, on April 11, 2019, police officers executed a search warrant at Barajas’ home in Suisun City. During the search, they found approximately 860 grams (1.9 pounds) of powder cocaine, 370 grams (0.8 pounds) of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and a stolen .40-caliber pistol that had been modified to function as a fully automatic machine gun. Barajas is not allowed to possess firearms or ammunition because he has previously been convicted of a felony offense.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Fairfield Police Department, with special assistance from the FBI’s Solano County Violent Crimes Task Force, the Solano County District Attorney’s Office, and the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Adrian T. Kinsella is prosecuting the case.

Barajas is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Troy Nunley on May 20, 2021. For each of the narcotics charges, Barajas faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, a maximum statutory penalty of 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $5 million. For the firearm charge, Barajas faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The actual sentence, however, will be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables.

