Governor Newsom Issues Proclamation Declaring California for All Small Business Month

Sacramento, California - Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation declaring July 2020, as “California for All Small Business Month” today as the Governor’s Task Force on Business and Jobs Recovery launches a new campaign encouraging Californians to help small businesses in their communities operate safely during the pandemic.

The state’s new campaign, Calling All Californians: #ShopSafeShopLocal, partners with industry-leading companies, such as Nextdoor, Google, and UPS, to connect California’s small business owners with critical tools and resources to help them adapt to new consumer and market demands and create safer shopping experiences by improving their online presence.

The text of the Governor’s proclamation can be found here and a copy is below: