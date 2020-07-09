Governor Newsom Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Gavin Newsom Tuesday announced the following appointments:

Kasey D. Schimke, 49, of Sacramento, has been reappointed deputy director of legislative affairs at the Department of Water Resources, where he has served since 2007. Schimke was legislative staff in the Office of State Senator Denise Ducheny from 2005 to 2006. He held multiple positions in the California State Assembly from 1997 to 2005, including committee consultant for the Assembly Committee on Budget and legislative aide in the Office of State Assemblymember Carole Migden and State Assemblymember Virginia Strom-Martin. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $128,652. Schimke is a Democrat.

Michael J. Allen, 73, of Santa Rosa, has been reappointed to the California Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board, where he has served since 2013. Allen served as an Assemblymember and Assistant Majority Leader in the California State Assembly from 2011 to 2012. He was a district director for Senator Patricia Wiggins in the California State Senate from 2006 to 2010. Allen held several positions at the Service Employees International Union Local 707 from 1980 to 2004, including executive director and staff attorney. He was a psychiatric registered nurse at the County of Sonoma Mental Health Department from 1975 to 1980. Allen earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Empire College School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $159,068. Allen is a Democrat.

Zuhdia “Dee Dee” Owens, 47, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the California Board of Accountancy. Owens has been a partner at KPMG LLP since 2015, where she was managing director and senior manager from 2007 to 2015. She is a member of the California Society of Certified Public Accountants, Information Systems Audit and Control Association, Los Angeles Institute of Internal Auditors, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, KPMG Network of Women, KPMG Pride Network, and KPMG Hispanic/Latino Network in Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Owens is a Democrat.

Monique Moyer, 55, of San Mateo, has been appointed to the San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority. Moyer has been senior managing director at CBRE Global Workplace Solutions since 2016. She held several positions at the City and County of San Francisco from 1996 to 2016, including port director, director of the Office of Economic Development and director of public finance. Moyer was vice president at Smith Mitchell Investment Group from 1992 to 1995. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Moyer is a Democrat.

Mary Jane Griego, 62, of Olivehurst, has been appointed to the Central Valley Flood Protection Board. Griego has been senior district representative in the Office of Congressman John Garamendi and a member of the Board of Directors of the Olivehurst Public Utility District since 2017. She has been owner of Duke’s Diner since 2012. Griego was a member of the Yuba County Board of Supervisors from 2001 to 2017. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $50,497. Griego is a Democrat.