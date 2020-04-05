Joint CSAC / CACTTC Statement on COVID‐19 and the April 10 Property Tax Deadline

Sacramento, California - California State Association of Counties (CSAC) and the California Association of County Treasurers and Tax Collectors issue the following statement regarding the COVID‐19 crisis and the April 10th property tax deadline.

“Taking care of Californians is our top priority, and counties, cities, and schools are burning through local reserves to do so. Any delay in payments beyond the April 10 property tax deadline, for individuals or businesses that can pay, will tip local governments into insolvency at a time when our residents need us the most.

Counties will use all existing authority to cancel penalties and other charges for homeowners, small businesses, and other property owners that are unable to pay their property taxes due to circumstances caused by COVID‐19 on a case‐by‐case basis. However, property owners who can pay or that haven’t been directly affected by COVID‐19, including international corporations and out‐of‐state landlords, still need to pay on time to keep critical government services running. Assisting taxpayers in this way is not new to Tax Collectors, who most recently worked to help those who were affected by the Camp and Woolsey fires.

Property taxes only go to local governments schools, counties, cities and special districts not to the state or federal government, and directly fund education, health care, hospitals, welfare services, fire protection, and homelessness efforts, to name a few. Delaying the April 10 property tax payment would take tens of billions of dollars away from local government, create cash flow problems, and cause some to default on their loans, which would have significant long‐term effects on all local agencies in California.” California State Association of Counties (CSAC) is the voice of California’s 58 counties at the state and federal level.