Governor Newsom Statement on Deaths of Two Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies

Riverside, California - Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the two COVID-19 related deaths of Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Terrell Young and Deputy David Werksman:

“The deaths of these two heroes are a very real and painful reminder of the risk these women and men face every single day protecting the people of California. Jennifer and I send our deepest and most sincere condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Deputy Young and Deputy Werksman as they grapple with this tremendous loss.”



Deputy Young, 52, passed away Thursday morning due to complications from COVID-19. He began his career with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in December 2005 and was most recently assigned to the Cois Byrd Detention Center. He is survived by his wife and four children.



Deputy Werksman, 51, died Thursday night after battling the virus for nearly three weeks. He was a 22-year veteran of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. He was assigned to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Public Records Unit. Deputy Werksman is survived by his wife and three children.



In honor of Deputy Young and Deputy Werksman, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.