Sureño Gang Member Arrested by USBP Agents

Calexico, California - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a gang member Tuesday evening.

At about 9:55 p.m., agents apprehended an undocumented individual within minutes of illegally entering the United States in the city of Calexico. The individual was transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center for further processing.

Records checks revealed that Florentinio Magana-Cervantes, a 47-year-old Mexican national, is a documented member of the Sureño gang with an extensive criminal and immigration history. Magana has prior convictions for possession or purchase for sale of a controlled substance, false information to a peace officer, and receiving stolen property. He has multiple re-entries after deportation and was previously ordered removed from the U.S. by an immigration judge.

U.S. Border Patrol will process Magana accordingly.