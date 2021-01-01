Imperial Valley News Center

$5.2 Million worth of fake Cartier jewelry Seized

Cincinnati, Ohio - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati recently seized two shipments containing a total of 500 pieces of counterfeit Cartier jewelry. If the jewelry which came from China and Hong Kong had been genuine, it would have been worth $5.24 million.

On August 16, officers inspected the first shipment containing 450 Cartier Love bracelets and rings. The bracelets and rings were mixed in with other jewelry that did not violate Intellectual Property Rights (IPR). The shipment was from China and headed to a residence in Aventura, Florida.

Two days later, officers were inspecting freight from Hong Kong when they discovered a second shipment of counterfeit Cartier bracelets mixed among other various bracelets. The shipment contained 50 fake Cartier bracelets, and was headed to a residence in Brandon, Mississippi.

All of the Cartier bracelets and rings were determined to be counterfeit by CBP’s Centers for Excellence and Expertise (CEEs), the agency’s trade experts.

“CBP protects honest trade and hardworking businesses,” said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations, Chicago Field Office. “Counterfeit goods defraud consumers and businesses. Our officers are dedicated to the CBP mission and work diligently for American consumers by stopping the flow of illegitimate and pirated merchandise.”

There are many ways consumers can protect themselves from spending their money on fakes:

Purchase goods directly from the trademark holder or from authorized retailers.

Know what price the product should be selling for. If the items is priced well below fair market value, it could possibly be counterfeit. If a prices seems too good to be true, then it probably is.

Look for legitimate web sites that offer customer service contact information and return policies.

Review CBP’s E-Commerce Counterfeit Awareness Guide for Consumers.

If you have any information regarding suspected fraud or illegal trade activity, please contact CBP through the e-Allegations Online Trade Violations Reporting System or by calling 1-800-BE-ALERT. IPR violations can also be reported to the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center at https://www.iprcenter.gov/referral/ or by telephone at 1-866-IPR-2060.