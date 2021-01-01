Imperial Valley News Center

Gang Member with Extensive Criminal History Arrested by USBP

Calexico, California - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a Third Street gang member Thursday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:46 p.m., when agents assigned to the Calexico Station arrested an undocumented individual for illegally entering the United States. Agents apprehended the undocumented individual 700 feet north of the border east of downtown Calexico. He was transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center for further processing.

Agents conducted records checks, which revealed that the individual, a 34-year-old Mexican national, is a documented member of the Third Street gang, and convicted felon. Additionally, he was previously ordered removed from the United States by an immigration judge.

U.S. Border Patrol will process the individual accordingly.